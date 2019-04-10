Doncaster park to celebrate Muslim festival Eid with party to mark end of Ramadan

A Doncaster park is to hold an annual celebration party to mark Muslim festival Eid later this year.

The Eid in The Park event will take place at Wheatley's Sandall Park on June 8 - and the celebration, which is open to all, promises fun and games for all the family to mark the end of Ramadan.

The event will run between noon and 6pm with free entry.

A spokesman for Doncaster Young Muslimahs said: “It will be a fun-filled family day for all the community to enjoy.

“There will be fairground attractions, workshops, children’s entertainment, a variety of market stalls and lots of food and sweet treats.”

The party will mark the end of Eid al-Fitr, one of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid al-Adha is the latter of the two Eid holidays and which takes place in August.

If you wish to participate or put on a stall, email Humaira or Roomana at humaira@youngmuslimahs.org