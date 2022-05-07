Doncaster model Daisy Tomlinson follows pop star brother Louis into spotlight

Doncaster-born Louis rose to fame in boyband One Direction and his little sister Daisy is now making her own bid for the limelight.

The 17-year-old showed off her figure as she sported a orange two piece swimsuit in a PrettyLittleThing photoshoot in Greece last week - just a month after landing the modelling campaign.

Daisy and her twin sister Phoebe took the modelling world by storm last month with a shoot for the latest G21 collection for Asda.

Daisy Tomlinson is following One Direction star brother Louis into the limelight. (Photo: PrettyLittleThing).

The twins showed off the collection of vibrant pieces including a lilac heart printed halterneck dress with bold knee boots.

They then changed into tailored pieces, including a trouser suit coordinated in both hot pink and a more muted cream.

Louis previously told how he became a pillar of support for his younger siblings following the deaths of his mother and sister.

The singer lost his mum Johannah Deakin in December 2016 after a battle with leukaemia, two years before his sister Felicite died of an overdose in March 2019 aged 18.

He told The Telegraph Magazine: 'Without being too soppy, I like looking after people, it's cool'.