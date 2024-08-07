Doncaster man to undertake 20-day ‘golfathon’ for Parkinson’s UK, in support of his best friend

Doncaster resident and keen golfer Alan Roberts is embarking on an ambitious fundraising effort, the ‘Reet Grand Yorkshire Golfathon’, to support Parkinson’s UK. Alan will play 20 golf courses across Yorkshire in 20 days, starting on 11 August at Bawtry Golf Club and finishing on 30 August at Darrington Golf Club, with a target of raising £10,000 for Parkinson’s research.

Alan, 49, from Cusworth, was inspired to fundraise for Parkisnon’s UK as his best friend, Ross, 47, is living with the condition. Ross, once an active sportsman and headteacher, has faced his own hurdles, including raising daughters alone after his wife passed away in 2014. Alan has seen the impact Parkinson’s has on Ross's other close friends and colleagues, including Tony Bruce, who is a well-known local golfer in Yorkshire.

Alan said: “Parkinson’s is close to my heart. I have witnessed the devastating effects it has on people’s lives, especially my best friend Ross. This Golfathon is my way of supporting Parkinson’s UK and contributing to the fight against this relentless disease.”

The Golfathon will include playing the four renowned "Compass Point" courses in Yorkshire, and it will conclude at Darrington Golf Club, where Alan is currently the Club Captain. Alan will host several other fundraising events throughout the year, but he says the Golfathon is the highlight.

Alan has already raised almost £5,000 for Parkinson’s UK, and has set himself a target of £10,000 to reach by the end of his challenge.

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Alan’s dedication and passion for raising funds for Parkinson’s UK is so inspiring and the funds he is raising will significantly contribute to our research and support services, bringing us closer to better treatments and a cure.”

Alan’s event is part of Parkinson’s UK’s ‘Par for Parkinson’s’, which is encouraging people to get together with their friends, family or colleagues to enjoy their golf activity while raising vital funds to support people living with the condition.

For more information about Alan’s Golfathon and to make a donation, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/alan-roberts-areetgrandyorkshiregolfathon.

To find out more about Par for Parkinson’s and to sign up, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/golf or email: [email protected]