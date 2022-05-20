The man, who requested not to be identified, said he parked his car in a 'free' car park in front of Greggs at White Rose Retail Centre in Hyde Park on April 22 at 12.01pm.

Upon receiving the fine, he made an appeal to the parking company, Parking Group, stating that he was in a waiting area of the car park, which could be used when the car park was full.

His appeal was later rejected, and he was given a Parking Charge Notice (PCN) for £100 which could be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

The waiting area in Hyde Park.

According to the copy of the PCN he received, it said that he had parked his car in an area that wasn't marked as a parking bay.

He said: “I appealed the decision, but the parking company stated that because I wasn’t between the white lines it was a valid PCN. I was in a waiting area of the car park. Any reasonable person would have used the area when the car park was full.”

In response, Parking Group Managing Director Phil Hilton said the PCN was issued 'correctly' as all drivers who use this car park must park correctly within the confines of a marked parking bay.

He said: “A breach of any of the terms and conditions will result in the driver becoming liable for a parking charge in the sum of £100.

“Terms & Conditions signage is clear throughout the car park from entering the car park and parking and walking throughout the car park. It is the drivers responsibility to comply with the terms & conditions.”

He said while he was unable to comment in detail, he said if the driver was not parked within a marked parking bay then a Parking Charge Notice will have been issued for breach of the terms & conditions.