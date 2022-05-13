Doncaster law firm opens new office in Mexborough to provide legal services to community

HSR LAW Solicitors, which already has an office in the town centre, has expanded its team and opened its fourth office in Mexborough.

The office opens with a six-person strong residential conveyancing team and will offer a full range of legal services from HSR Law’s existing teams.

Fabian Braithwaite, managing partner at HSR Law, said: “We are thrilled to be in Mexborough.

The opening sees six new employees join the HSR Law team taking the firm to over 60 employees.

“We had been looking at Mexborough for some time and when we learned that Cowlings Solicitors was going to close, we saw an opportunity to quickly establish ourselves in the area and provide much needed legal services to the community.

"While we are not a successor practice to Cowlings, we have been able to recruit several lawyers and support staff who were made redundant as a result of Cowlings closing.

“The individuals we have recruited for Mexborough have the same values, excellent quality of work and commitment to service that has served HSR so well and as such we are overjoyed to have recruited them.

"We are fortunate to be starting with a strong team with a great deal of local experience.”

The new Mexborough office will serve the community west of Doncaster to Rotherham and Sheffield as well as Mexborough, Dearne Valley, Wath upon Dearne and Barnsley.

Also based in Lincolnshire, the law firm has two other offices in Gainsborough and Epworth.