Doncaster family’s charity day thank you to hospital after teenage son’s cancer battle

A Doncaster family are set to raise cash for a children’s hospital which treated their teenage son for cancer.

George Harrison, 14, underwent a lengthy cancer battle at Sheffield Children’s Hospital and is now in remission and as a thank you, a charity fun day is set to take place later this month to raise funds.

George Harrison in hospital. (Photo: SWNS).

The event will take place at Wadworth Village Hall on April 28 from 1pm to 5pm and will include a raffle, tombola, cakes and drinks and other stalls.

The day will raise money for Ward 6 at the hospital where George was treated – after his parents originally thought his cancer symptoms were food poisoning.

George was taken to the doctor's following a celebratory Mother's Day meal last year when his parents believed he had eaten something that disagreed with him.

However, the teen - who initially suffered from headaches and nausea - was given the devastating diagnosis he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

The strain of cancer is a particularly aggressive form of blood cancer which affects just 70 children a year.

Courageous George from Loversall endured 18-hour chemotherapy sessions, hair loss and fell to just five stone in weight as he battled the condition.

Thankfully, George entered remission in October 2018 having fought the condition.

Recalling the diagnosis, mum Charlotte said: “We just felt numb. We didn’t have time to think about anything else other than making sure George got better. We had to think positive."

In total, the family have raised over £10,000 for The Children’s Hospital Charity with vver £7,500 raised by a JustGiving page set up by George’s 15 year-old brother Roger.

Charlotte added: “We can’t thank Sheffield Children’s Hospital enough, from the doctors and nurses, right through to the cleaners on the ward. They were incredible. "We will continue to do anything we can to raise money for the new ward and make it better for others”.

All are welcome at the event which will also include a nearly new stall selling clothes, books and other items.