Doncaster Dome: £14m revamp of popular swimming pool complex in leisure centre begins

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Jun 2025, 09:12 BST

Work has started on the £14m redevelopment of Doncaster Dome.

City of Doncaster Mayor, Ros Jones, announced on her Facebook page that the leisure cente’s facelift got underway on May 29.

She said: “Alliance Leisure are proud to be leading the extensive refurbishment and upgrade of the Dome’s popular Lagoons area.

“The project will modernise the pool complex while preserving the character of the Grade II listed building, one of the youngest listed buildings in the country!"

An artist's impression of the redeveloped Dome.An artist's impression of the redeveloped Dome.
An artist's impression of the redeveloped Dome.

The Dome was designed by architect Faulkner Brown taking a little under three years for completion, with the building officially being declared 'finished' in August 1989.

It was officially opened by Diana, Princess of Wales on November 26,1989. In total, the project cost £26 million.

The venue has a swimming complex, bars, a sports arena that is also used for events, and the UK’s first ever split level ice skating rink.

