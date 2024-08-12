Doncaster dad raises over £800 in charity boxing match following loss of son

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster Dad has raised over £800 in a white-collar charity boxing match on 6 July for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity.

Adam Robinson, who tragically lost his son, Luke, in 2021, at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, won his fight within one and a half minutes of the first round.

Hosted at the Ultra White-Collar Boxing (UWCB) ring in Doncaster, Adam completed 8 weeks of gruelling training to prepare for his match.

Donna Phillips, Luke’s mum, was extremely proud of Adam’s achievement.

Adam Robinson during charity boxing match

She said: “He absolutely smashed it. The crowd was crazy. Everyone was stood up cheering.”

The pair decided to raise funds for Maternity Bereavement Services at the Trust, who supported them during their heartbreak.

On the Just Giving page, Donna said: “This is a cause that is very close to my heart. After losing our baby boy in 2021, me and my partner know first-hand the heart break and troubles parents go through after the loss of a child.”

Donna went into preterm labour at 33 weeks and her son Luke was tragically stillborn.

Adam Robinson during charity boxing match

Donna continued: “We will be forever grateful to all the staff for looking after us and making us as comfortable as they could during our time at Doncaster Hospital with limited resources.

“I want to raise as much as I possibly can to help facilitate any families in the future that need their support as a way of saying thank you.”

This was the first year UWCB allowed participants to fundraise for their charity of choice.

Attending the match were friends and family from around Doncaster and Sheffield, but a much larger crowd was present.

Adam Robinson during charity boxing match

Donna said: “Adam is a very laid-back person so he wasn’t nervous before he went into the fight.

“He was calm and he’s happy to have done it.”

Rhian Morris, Specialist Midwife for Bereavement Services at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Trust said: “I’m truly touched by Donna and Adam’s fundraising efforts for our department. Training for two months and then performing in a match the way Adam did is absolutely brilliant.

“Every day we come to work as midwives to do our job and to help people, so to receive recognition like this is just so heartwarming. On behalf of everyone in the bereavement team, thank you!”

Adam Robinson

Adam plans to box again in November to raise funds for an Autism charity, in honour of his son who has autism.

The couple are now excitedly awaiting the arrival of a new baby with Donna currently happy and healthy at 13 weeks pregnant.

To donate to Adam & Donna’s cause, please visit their Just Giving page.

To find out more about our charity, or to set up your own fundraiser, please visit our charity website: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/

About DBTH Charity:

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.