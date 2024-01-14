"While I’m grateful for the five years of good health, it wasn’t to be, through no fault of my own here I am again five years later back on dialysis for nine hours every day."

A Doncaster dad of three has launched a social media plea to find a kidney donor to give him “the gift of life.”

41-year-old Craig Bould, who was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2016 and who undergoes dialysis for nine hours every day, has launched an appeal via social media to find a kidney donor for an urgent transplant.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “I am going to ask a huge favour.

"I am in need of a kidney transplant. My favour of you, is to ask that if you can’t donate, please share this post so that it can get exposure. Maybe some kind stranger will come forward and help me get the gift of life.”

Craig was diagnosed with stage five kidney disease in 2016 after his kidneys started to fail around 2009.

He added: “Until then, I was perfectly healthy.

"I don’t drink or do drugs. My kidney’s function is currently around 5%.”

While he was lucky enough to receive a life saving kidney transplant in 2018, he added: “While I’m grateful for the five years of good health, it wasn’t to be, through no fault of my own here I am again five years later back on dialysis for nine hours every day."

His diagnosis has sadly forced him to quit work as a lorry driver, a role he “loved so much” and he added: “Dialysis in a lorry isn’t feasible.”

"It seems an unfair twist to my journey, having to go through all this again and me asking for help to find a kidney.

"Though it will be hard I’m determined to face it with optimism."

Craig, who lives with wife Nicola, three children and their dog Reggie, said: “My blood type is B+.

"There is also the kidney paired scheme – a kidney swap programme so if we don’t match, you could donate to a recipient in need and their donor would donate for me and I would receive a kidney.

"In some circumstances this sets off a multi-recipient chain that can be as long as 24+ people getting kidneys because of one altruistic donor. You have the power to give so many people long, healthy lives.”