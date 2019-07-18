Doncaster dad of three dies unexpectedly while on holiday in America
A Doncaster dad of three has died unexpectedly while on holiday in America.
Stephen Tanner died last month at the age of 67, an obituary said.
Mr Tanner, formerly of Doncaster and also Edinburgh and the Lothians, died on June 17.
An obituary said he had “passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while on holiday in America.”
It described him as the ‘greatly loved dad of Rachel, Laura and Julie and grandad to Lauren, Martha, Hollie and Hannah.”
It added that he was a beloved father in law, uncle and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on July 26 at 1.40pm with all family and friends welcome.