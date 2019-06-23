Doncaster Council exposes employee who LOCKED bottle of milk to deter office thieves
Doncaster Council has exposed one of its employees who went to extreme lengths to deter office thieves from swiping their milk – by LOCKING the bottle.
We all know that the office fridge can be a battleground with drinks and food regularly being swiped by less than honest colleagues at workplaces up and down the land.
But it seems at Doncaster Council, that fight has been taken to the next level, so much so that one worker has taken to locking their milk with a combination padlock.
The security conscious measure was revealed on Twitter on the council’s official Twitter feed.
Along with a picture showing the silver padlock piercing the green top and connecting through to the plastic bottle, the council tweeted: “Friday – fridge clear out day and we’ve just found this beauty.
“Someone’s ACTUALLY put a lock on their milk,” before cheekily adding, “There’s clearly a lactose of trust here.”
It would seem anyone wanting to add a splash of milk to their office cuppa has to crack a three digit code if they want to successfully get into the mystery employee’s pinta.
It is thought the bottle was found inside the authority's main Civic Offices in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
The tweet later appears to have been deleted – so who’s protected pint it is may never be resolved.