Doncaster community project receives £300,000 National Lottery funding
Residents and councillors joined together to celebrate Edlington Hill Top Centre receiving a £300,000 boost.
Caroline Flint and Civic Mayor Linda Curran joined Councillor Phil Cole and Edlington Town Mayor Keri Anderson to celebrate the centre being awarded a £301,755 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.
The MP and councillors were joining residents for the Edlington Great Get Together, hosted by the Hill Top Centre, which included a performance by A Choired Taste, a new Edlington choir who were making their first public appearance.
Caroline said: “The Great Get Together was a fantastic day and the new grant secured, after a year of preparation by Leigh Calladine, the Trustees and Hill Top Centre staff, guarantees the work of this centre for another five years.”
Councillor Phil Cole said: “The new grant secured by the Hill Top Centre is a great reward for all their hard work. Communities projects like the Hill Top Centre and ECO are doing more than ever to support this village. I’m very proud of the work they do.”