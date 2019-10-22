Doncaster Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle lined up for new TV sitcoms

Paul, who made his name as one half of the Chuckle Brothers, entertaining several generations of children, has been working as a DJ spinning dance and rap records in clubs – but he has revealed he has new TV comedy work in the pipeline.

Opening the Children’s Air Ambulance charity’s new charity superstore at Thorne Road Retail Park, Wheatley, the Doncaster-based star said: “At the moment, I’m doing a lot of night clubs. I do a DJ spot. I’m cool, I’m in with the kids! I do half an hour, and mainly, they come in to see me, have photographs with me and meet and greet, but when they get in and see the kind of music I play, they love it, it’s all dance music.

“(I play) Dizzy Rascal, Fat Boy Slim - it’s all great stuff. I love it. My wife and I, Sue, have always been clubbers, love to go clubbing, always have done. Now it’s a dream to be up there in the box, and belt out music myself.

Pictured at the official opening of The Hanger in Doncaster are l-r Maria Tiscornia, executive support manager, Andy Williamson, CEO, Paul Chuckle, Win Hutchinson, supporter, Councillor Paul Wray, deputy civic mayor, his consort Liz Curran, Alba Richards #TheCrew and Jenny Lee, special events sales executive. Picture: NDFP-22-10-19-TheHanger-1

He added there were a few things ‘in the can’ television wise too.

“I’ve got a couple of things. I can’t say much more, but I’ve got a couple of evening sitcoms that are possible on the go.”

One of those would see him as the main character.

He said he thought it was going to be difficult re-inventing himself as a solo performer after decades in the public eye as The Chuckle Brothers with brother Barry, who died last year. The pair made their name in the 1980s with their children’s TV show Chucklevision, as well as their live stage shows.

The Hanger, Doncaster. The Children's Air Ambulance charity superstore. Picture: NDFP-22-10-19-TheHanger-3

He said: “It was 50 or 55 years that we worked together, Barry and myself, and I thought it was going to be difficult. I had to keep going obviously, and Barry wanted me to carry on. He told me you can’t pack the business in just because he’s gone. And this (DJing) was a great thing to do. Barry and I had been doing clubs for several years, singing our song with Tinchy Stryder, and meet and greets, and that got us into working these club and realising that all the people that had grown up with us were coming out clubbing to meet us.

“It was a natural thing to do a DJ set.”