Doncaster band Bang Bang Romeo to play HearHer, UK's first 100% female music festival

The band, fresh from wowing fans across Europe as support to US music legend Pink, have been added to the bill for the HearHer Festival, which will take place in Dorset in October.

Curated by Scottish singer KT Tunstall and Heather Peace, the festival, which takes place between October 11-13, aims to showcase the best female musical talent.

Curator and festival ambassador KT Tunstall said: “I am incredibly proud to be a founding supporter of the HearHer Festival.

Bang Bang Romeo will play the HearHer Festival.

“It is an enormous challenge to launch a new music festival, and with only approximately 19% of festival acts having a female member, vastly more challenging to do so with an all-female line up.

“By being a curator at this year’s festival, I am thrilled to be able to play my part in working towards gender equality on festival line-ups.”

Co-founder Heather Peace said: “Being the co-founder and artistic director of the HearHer is one of the things I am professionally most proud of.

“We've created a festival that nurtures new talent alongside established, brilliant female artists and female led bands.

“It's time the major festivals realised that the gender imbalance just isn't good enough. There are brilliant women making music all over the world and not being heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At HearHer, I believe we have created an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can feel safe to enjoy themselves and party.

“I want HearHer be a place where women support women in their careers, in front of and behind the scenes. When we all work together, with the support of our brothers too, we can really make a difference for girls and women.”

The festival will be headlined by Manchester synth-pop star Shura and Derry-born indie-folk prodigy Soak, with Friday night curated by Brit-Award winning singer-songwriter KT Tunstall.

A spokesman said: “A pioneering festival for women in music, HearHer Festival is passionate about music fans, rights and equality; bringing the most talented women in music together under one roof in an inclusive and accessible environment.

“The aim of the festival? To elevate female talent into the positions they have rightfully earned, provide a positive space in which to nurture female grassroots talent, and to embrace and champion women both on and off stage.

“It is the only UK festival to boast 100% female bill”

The Doncaster band, fronted by Anastasia Walker, are currently one of the hottest properties in pop, having wowed crowds at Wembley Stadium and huge venues across Europe as part of the bill on the European leg of Pink’s tour.