Donation of £63,000 to help elderly people to stay warm in their own homes
Around 2,000 older people in Sheffield are to benefit from over £60,000 of local charity funding.
Age UK Sheffield has been given over £63,000 from the Energy Saving Trust as part of the Energy Redress Scheme.
The donation has been given to enable Age UK to help vulnerable energy consumers to save energy and money in their homes as part of their Older Sheffielders WIN project.The charity’s Chief Executive, Steve Chu said: “It is fantastic news that the Energy Savings Trust have agreed to support our Older Sheffielders WIN project.
“The Government estimates there are over 28,000 households in Sheffield living in fuel poverty, many older people who struggle to keep their homes warm.
“This funding will enable us to support around 2,000 older people in our city to help them stay warm and healthy at home.”
This new project means that Age UK Sheffield will be able to deliver expert energy advice through their Independent Living Coordination service.
They’ll be training two members of their team to become energy advisors as well as enabling as funding practical energy saving measures to be installed within people’s homes.
For more information about Age UK Sheffield’s services and how to access them, please go online and visit www.ageuk.org.uk/sheffield or alternatively call 0114 250 2850.