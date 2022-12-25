Dogs aren’t just for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give these pups their forever home this winter.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, has nine rescue dogs currently looking for their forever homes.

In fact, some of these pooches have been in the shelter’s care for over a month and still haven’t been snapped up.

Thornberry is a registered charity founded in 1988. The centre has rescued thousands of dogs, cats, rabbits and horses in these years at both their Todwick Road site, and their farm at Ravenfield.

Each animal is assessed for medical and behavioural issues so that they can be best matched up with a perfect new loving home.

Visits to the animals at both of the sites are appointment-only to reduce any stress to the animals.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the friendly-faced dogs should fill out an Animal Enquiry Form available on the charity’s website.

Bella has tiny legs and huge ears! an adorable combination. She is a small terrier crossbreed who is very friendly with people – she could live with children aged 8+ in her new home. She is better to be the only dog, as she is selective with her friends (dislikes bigger dogs) Bella struggles to be left alone so would benefit from owners who can build on leaving hours very gradually. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/bella/

Adorable Arlo is a VERY big pup! He has had no basic training so will need everything from scratch. He is an active boy that enjoys his walks – he would make a perfect peak district companion (if you can keep up with him) Arlo has an excitable outlook on life and is very bouncy. Arlo will be a great project for his new owners. He has heaps of potential and is a firm favourite with staff! https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/arlo/

Charmer is a well natured Greyhound who is very happy that his racing days are behind him! He is a curious boy who enjoys to say hello to everyone he passes. Charmer could live with another Greyhound(s) / sighthounds in his new home but this is not essential. He is could live with older children who are dog savvy – he loves toys and will make a great addition to a family home. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/charmer/

Faith is an extremely loving and loyal girl who is desperate to find the perfect home. She is nervous of new people and can be reactive towards them but when she knows and trusts you she is very affectionate and loves a cuddle! Faith will only require short amounts of exercise and must have a secure garden to lounge around in. Faith does have some medical issues which will be covered by Thornberry which means that anyone adopting Faith will need to live close by to the sanctuary for regular vet checks. Anyone interested in adopting Faith must be prepared to visit the sanctuary for multiple meets to build up her trust. She is best suited to a rural setting and cannot live on a ‘domestic’ road. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/faith/

Heidi is very loving Greyhound who has a sensitive nature. She is best suited to a calm household with teenagers + who can show her what life is like in a loving home. She could live with other similar sized dogs but this is not essential. She is now enjoying play with toys and lovely long walks at the nature reserve. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/heidi/

Meet Rennie, he is a very energetic boy who has a lot of enthusiasm for life. He best suits an active ‘on-the-go’ home and would make an excellent running partner. Rennie loves toys! and is lots of fun. He does struggle to contain his excitement so is better suited to a dog savvy home. He is better suited to live with friendly children but he is friendly with all people (just bouncy) https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/rennie/

Major is a very specialist breed who would benefit from a home experienced with ‘working dogs’ He is very food motivated which makes training great fun. Major is a young dog and is definitely a candidate for sports – Major is not suited to live with children – he has huge potential and we are very excited for this boy to blossom with new owners. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/major/

Whiskey is a very complicated little lady who needs a lot of support to help her re-adjust to home living. She needs an adult only home with experienced dog owners that can work with her to build on her confidence with new people and dogs. She must live in a quiet environment and have a securely fenced garden area of at least 6ft plus. A rural setting is ideal. It is essential that Whiskey has no leaving hours initially, and they must be built up very slowly with realistic expectations that she really struggles to be left alone. Whiskey is a fantastic little project dog, given the right environment and training she has so much potential. She loves to play with the ball and will happily do this for hours. https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/animals/whiskey/