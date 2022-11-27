Support Dogs has issued an appeal for dog lovers to take on their ‘amazing dogs’ who for various reasons have been unable to finish their training.

The charity is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children and adults with various challenging medical conditions. It provides, trains and supports specialist assistance dogs to achieve this.Support Dogs offers autism assistance dogs for autistic children, which are trained to provide safety for the child and reduce stress in social environments.The charity also provides seizure alert dogs for people with epilepsy. The dogs are trained to provide a potentially life saving alert up to one hour before an epileptic seizure. This enables the client to find safety and be in control over their seizure, allowing a much more independent life. It also provides disability assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities. The client’s own pet dog is trained to perform tasks which are specifically tailored to their individual needs, providing them with greater independence and safety.

Established in 1992, Support Dogs provides all it services entirely free of charge to those in need of them. The charity relies solely on voluntary donations and receives no government funding.One in four of the dogs trained go to the charity from rescue centres or as unwanted pets.

The Support Dogs charity is looking for forever homes for dogs which have failed their training so they cannot be used in a partnership

However, not all dogs end up being suitable, so the charity is looking those.

In an appeal to animal lovers, Support Dogs said: “If you are interested in adopting one of our amazing dogs who sadly cannot finish their training, then please get in touch to find out more. The welfare and comfort of our dogs is an absolute priority. Occasionally, a dog can be more suited to being a lovely pet rather than a working dog, and so we want to find them the best possible forever home to go to.

“We are looking for special people who are able to provide a permanent home to our dogs that are unable to finish our training programme due to specific behavioural needs.”