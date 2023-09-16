News you can trust since 1887
Dogs for adoption in Sheffield: 10 adorable dogs looking for loving homes - including pugs and patterdales

These sweet four-legged friends are looking for loving homes.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 05:45 BST

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in the Rotherham area, is caring for a variety of adorable doggy breeds, from pugs, patterdales, staffies and more. 

Volunteers behind the charity work tirelessly around the clock to save dogs from death row, and many of these dogs have come from unknown or upsetting backgrounds. We have only featured a handful of the many dogs they or fosters are currently caring for.

The charity is open daily, but only accepts visits by appointment. If you are interested in any one of the dogs below, please fill out the ‘pre adoption questionnaire’ which will help the charity match up each adorable pooch with the most compatible family. 

To find out more about each dog, and the others not listed, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/

From pugs to patterdales, could you adopt one of these dogs?

Kip may be 10 years old but he’s just like a puppy. He’s very fit, loves his toys, and will need a home where he can enjoy plenty of walks. He loves everyone he meets and cuddles on the sofa. As a patterdale, he likes to chase small animals and will need a cat-free home. He could live with a neutered female dog.

Summer is aged around 18 months and is a big, lovely, playful girl who loves her toys. She is very friendly and happy to meet new faces. She will need a strong handler who can give her some lead training as she can pull, but she generally walks well. She has been non-reactive to dogs so far but will need a pet-free home while she settles. She cannot live with children aged under 14.

Amy has just turned three. She is the sweetest French bulldog and is friendly with everyone. She could live with children aged eight and over, but wants to be the only pet in the home to avoid sharing her treats. She walks well on lead and loves her walks but has to take it easy, especially in the heat. She wants a family who will adore her and treat her like a princess.

