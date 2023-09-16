Dogs for adoption in Sheffield: 10 adorable dogs looking for loving homes - including pugs and patterdales
These sweet four-legged friends are looking for loving homes.
Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity based in the Rotherham area, is caring for a variety of adorable doggy breeds, from pugs, patterdales, staffies and more.
Volunteers behind the charity work tirelessly around the clock to save dogs from death row, and many of these dogs have come from unknown or upsetting backgrounds. We have only featured a handful of the many dogs they or fosters are currently caring for.
The charity is open daily, but only accepts visits by appointment. If you are interested in any one of the dogs below, please fill out the ‘pre adoption questionnaire’ which will help the charity match up each adorable pooch with the most compatible family.
To find out more about each dog, and the others not listed, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/