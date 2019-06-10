Doggy duo star in new books
The antics of two appealing dogs are recorded within the pages of books that have been lovingly created by two sisters.
Sheffield mums Melanie Slack and her sister Katie have produced a series of adventures aimed at pre-school children, that feature Melanie's two canine characters, Diesel the St Bernard and Frank the pug.
Melanie, 37, explained: “I get some very funny looks when walking my little and large in the park.
"I've been interested in writing for many years and thought it would be fun to write children's books about the adventures my two cheeky dogs get up to.
"My sister has illustrated five stories so far, our latest release being 'X marks the spot'. "
The pair self published their quirky creations, and the books are now available for purchase on Amazon.
Diesel is a huge, soft dog, said his owner. "It's like living with a giant teddy bear, he's so loving and cuddly. He loves a good fuss and gives out plenty of sloppy kisses. Frank is a real cheeky chap, but a typical lazy pug. They get on so well and often curl up together to sleep."
She added: "Our first book 'Who's That?' is the story of Diesel's reaction when Frank was introduced to the family, and the second was a circus adventure.
“We also have Halloween and Christmas specials, and our latest release sees Frank dig up a map, then both dogs set sail on a pirate ship in search of buried treasure.
"Our characters are cute and colourful and we've had lovely feedback and positive reviews on Amazon.
"I've written a seaside adventure which we hope to release for the summer holidays and a number book in which Diesel teaches Frank to count ."
Because the books have been received so well, the women are keen for more people to know about them, and enjoy them with their own little children. They have many more ideas, as the dogs keep supplying the inspiration.