The search is on for a new home for a dog who “screamed” in pain after being attacked in the street before being dumped outside a police station.

Max’s heartbreaking back story has been revealed by Rotherham-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies as volunteers desperately try to find him his forever home.

The charity said: “There is a constant flow of heartbreaking situations right now with seemingly no let up.

“This is 18-month-old Max. He was seen being so severely beaten in the street that he was screaming on the floor, and then he was tied up and abandoned outside a police station very scared and incredibly skinny.

“The police took him in and he had to go into their kennels but they could only hold him for so long, so they turned up at our gate on his ‘final day’ - they had been driving round rescues desperately looking for somewhere to take Max to save his life. They said he was terrified in the kennels…we literally couldn’t say no.

“So here he is. Here’s the heartbreaking thing - Max has suffered neurological damage most likely caused by the abuse he received. He knuckles on his back/front legs, is uncoordinated and can’t stand up very well on slippy surfaces and he is very puppy like with how he processes things.

“Not once has he shown any aggression towards people, or other dogs (he seems to really like other dogs bless him). He has been fully health checked and is healthy otherwise, and is not in pain.

“He will have limitations in what he can ‘do’ and will always be a bit ‘wonky’ … but we think this just makes him extra special

“So now we need to find an extra special foster/permanent home for our extra special Max. He is a Staffy x American Bulldog and needs a home with breed experience - in an ideal world, a home with experience of dogs with extra needs/spinal issues would be the dream for Max.

“He deserves the absolute world.”

To find out more about Max and other dogs in need of their forever homes visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies’ website or Facebook page.