The dog was found today by traffic officers near the M1 at Junction 31 for Aston.

It was taken to Springfield Vets at Crystal Peaks to be scanned for an identity chip linking the dog to its owners.

This dog was found was found alongside the M1 at J31 for Aston, Sheffield, this morning (Photo: Highways Agency)

Highways England said: “After a 'ruff' start to this dog's day, we are delighted to report a happy ending!