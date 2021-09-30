Dog rescued from M1 near Sheffield reunited with owner
A dog found wandering alongside the M1 near Sheffield has been reunited with its owner after being taken to a veterinary surgery to be scanned.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 1:42 pm
The dog was found today by traffic officers near the M1 at Junction 31 for Aston.
It was taken to Springfield Vets at Crystal Peaks to be scanned for an identity chip linking the dog to its owners.
Highways England said: “After a 'ruff' start to this dog's day, we are delighted to report a happy ending!