Dog rescued from M1 near Sheffield reunited with owner

A dog found wandering alongside the M1 near Sheffield has been reunited with its owner after being taken to a veterinary surgery to be scanned.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 1:42 pm

The dog was found today by traffic officers near the M1 at Junction 31 for Aston.

It was taken to Springfield Vets at Crystal Peaks to be scanned for an identity chip linking the dog to its owners.

This dog was found was found alongside the M1 at J31 for Aston, Sheffield, this morning (Photo: Highways Agency)

Highways England said: “After a 'ruff' start to this dog's day, we are delighted to report a happy ending!

This lucky pooch has been reunited with it's owners.”

