Dog missing 35 teeth gets forever home in Sheffield after being found scavenging in snow

He was in such a state that he had to have another 21 gnashers removed – leaving him with just seven teeth remaining.

Yet thanks to the Rotherham-based animal charity Rain Rescue, the spirited Jack Russell is now settling into his forever home with his new human, Pat Davey, in Sheffield, and loving life again.

Pat, a former councillor who lives near Crystal Peaks and volunteers for the charity, said: “When we had the snow in November he was found by a lady, scavenging and wandering aimlessly in Bolsover, and after watching him for a few days she realised he didn’t have a home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescue dog Gizmo with his new human Pat Davey in Sheffield (pic: Scott Merrylees)

“She took him to a local vets and they found he had a chip but it just said ‘Gizmo’, and there was no address or any other details.”

Gizmo was taken to the pound in Bolsover and when efforts to find his owners failed, he was taken in by Rain Rescue.

How Rain Rescue helped Gizmo the dog find his forever home in Sheffield

Gizmo the dog before he had 21 teeth removed, having already lost 14, leaving him with just seven teeth remaining

Pat, whose last dog, Patch, had recently died, wasn’t planning to adopt another dog but she fell in love with Gizmo – and the feeling was mutual.

“It’s almost like he chose me. Zoe, the kennel manager was stood by the cage feeding him treats but when he saw me on the other side he dashed over with his tail wagging,” she said.

At first she thought he was a fussy eater, explaining how she had to offer him three tins of food before he ate a thing when she got him home, but it soon turned out he was in so much pain he found it hard to eat.

Gizmo was taken in by animal charity Rain Rescue after being found wandering in the snow, and he is now settling in with his new human Pat Davey at their home in Sheffield (pic: Scott Merrylees)

She took him to Croft Vets in Bolsover, where he had to have 21 teeth removed, and he is now much happier.

“He’s a beautiful little boy. He’s so friendly and so active, and he eats like a horse,” said Pat, who, having initially taken him in as a foster pet, decided on Christmas Eve to adopt him.

Gizmo loves his walks but when it snowed recently, he refused to go out – a sign, Pat believes, that he is still traumatised by his past.

Pat and Gizmo are getting on like a house on fire but there’s just one problem.

Why Gizmo the dog’s party trick is a bit of a problem

Having campaigned tirelessly as a councillor to get performing animals banned at circuses and also warned against people at home teaching their pets to walk on their hind legs, which she says isn’t good for them, Pat learned Gizmo has a party trick of his own.

“He’ll stand on his back legs with his paws in front of him like he’s praying and he’ll walk towards you,” said Pat, an 82-year-old former medical secretary.

“Having campaigned for so long to prevent animals being trained to perform, it’s done a great deal of harm to my street cred,” she jokes.

Rain Rescue is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with the demand for its services greater than ever.