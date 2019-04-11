A woman from Doncaster who appeared on ITV quiz show The Chase has shocked viewers – after revealing she bought her house for £70,000.

Contestant Sammy, who appeared on last night’s edition of the hit programme, revealed to host Bradley Walsh how she’d snapped up her home for a princely sum.

And viewers on Twitter reacted in amazement after hearing it’s possible to own a house for such a cut price.

READ MORE: Doncaster contestant on The Chase sparks giggles with comedy name line-up

Sammy was given the option of sticking with the £4,000 she'd won in the cash builder round or gamble on the chance of taking home £70k.

Having already lost all her team mates, she decided to stick, turning down the offer and telling Chaser, The Sinnerman: "That’s how much I bought my house for."

The average cost of a one bedroom flat in London is £400,000 – and it seems people from other parts of the country were a little aggrieved that’s its so cheap to grab a house in Doncaster,

READ MORE: South Yorkshire headteacher stars on ITV quiz show The Chase

One moaned on Twitter: "As if you can get a house for 70 grand in some places I hate London sometimes,” while another said: "£70k for her house, does she live in a f***ing shed?"

And another posted: “People getting their knickers in a twist about houses outside London being £70k. Yh that's cause house prices in London are extortionate, p.s I live in London.”

READ MORE: The Chase is looking for contestants – and here's how to apply

And another viewer added: "70k for a house!! Can’t even get a static caravan for that near me."