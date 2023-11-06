Massive Dr Who fan laid to rest in TARDIS coffin in Rotherham as TV's theme played at his funeral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire dad Robin Wilkinson was a massive Doctor Who fan in life.

So when the 50-year-old died, his family packed his body in a TARDIS coffin and wheeled him in to the famous TV show's theme tune at the funeral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad-of-two, from Rotherham also had a Star Wars lightsaber placed in the Tardis during the funeral service.

"Sci-fi mad" Robin died from a brain tumour in July 2023.

He died three years after he first suffering blackouts, which were later diagnosed as a terminal glioblastoma tumour.

Robin Wilkinson with his niece Eve. Picture: Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Niece Eve Huckbody, 36, said: "Uncle Robin was sci-fi mad, so he was cremated in the Tardis - the Doctor Who police box. It was massive and weighed a tonne.

"It was too heavy to be carried, so it had to be wheeled in while the Doctor Who theme tune was playing. It was brilliant, I could just imagine him laughing his head off. It really summed him up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin, dad to Gemma, 23, and Kyle, 25, began to notice something was wrong in the summer of 2020.

Robin Wilkinson's Tardis coffin. Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Eve, also from Rotherham, said: "He had an MRI scan but it took so long to get the results. During that time, his mum said he was babbling a lot and wasn’t making any sense. His emotions were really up and down.

"I actually called the local mental health team because I thought he was having a breakdown. That same day, the hospital called to say the MRI scan showed Uncle Robin had a brain tumour. It was devastating and I just didn’t want to believe it."

Robin was then put on steroids to try and reduce the swelling on his brain.

Robin Wilkinson's Tardis coffin in the hearse. Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Eve, who is mum to Lennon, five, and eight-month-old Laila, said: "We were told the tumour was terminal and would grow back. He was told he would get an extra 12 months if he had an operation.

"It was a really hard decision for him to make but he decided to go for it and had surgery in February 2021. He then had chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but it made him really poorly.

"He was sick, dizzy, and had no appetite. I wondered if it was the right thing to do, but it did mean we had a family Christmas and Uncle Robin got to celebrate his 50th birthday, which was a big milestone for him."

Robin died at home on July 9, 2023 surrounded by his family and was cremated at Rotherham crematorium in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His ashes were scattered into the sea at Sandscale Haws Nature reserve at Holverston, Norfolk.

Eve said: "When Uncle Robin was diagnosed, it was a massive shock and we were absolutely devastated. Everyone loved him because he was such a fun character who was always being silly.

"The brain tumour took over his life. It was really hard to see him go through that. It is such a cruel disease. He didn’t deserve to die like that.

Robins Wilkinson. Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

"But I’ve got so many happy memories of him, including his final farewell at the funeral."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eve is now telling Robin's story through the charity Brain Tumour Research.

She is also taking on the '100 a Day, Your Way in November Challenge' to raise vital funds. To donate to Eve’s fundraising page, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1517445535675494/10233738497144599/ This sees participants choose from five exercises: squats, star jumps, sit ups, push ups or a plank, and aim to achieve 100 reps per day.

Eve said: "Other cancers receive so much more funding than brain tumours. More needs to be done because it seems there is no way of surviving this.