Dobcroft Infant singers raise more than £200 for St Luke’s Hospice
Pupils from Sheffield’s Dobcroft Infant School hit all the right notes when they raised more than £200 for St Luke’s Hospice.
The talented youngsters sang some of their favourite songs at a special concert for parents and friends.
And by the time they reached the final chorus they had raised a total of £224.80 for St Luke’s patient care.
“We are delighted that the Dobcroft children chose to support us,” said St Luke’s community fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“They really do prove that you’re never too young to support a great cause and make a difference.”