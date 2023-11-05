Sheffield has made history once again - this time as the location the first bottle of vodka was launched into space.

British DJ, producer and TV presenter Charlie Sloth visited Sheffield last week to launch a bottle of Au Vodka into space - making it the first in history to reach such heights.

Welsh duo Charlie Morgan and Jackson Quinn are the proud owners of Au Vodka, with DJ Charlie Sloth also a partial owner of the company. Following a successful launch of its newest flavour ‘Cosmic Berries’, the brand decided to visit Sheffield’s Sent Into Space for a new experience.

Sent Into Space, based at Parkway Industrial Estate, has conducted more than 1,000 flights to the upper stratosphere, combining aerospace engineering with video production to create cutting edge marketing campaigns.

Charlie Sloth launched a bottle of Au Vodka into space from Sheffield

In a video on Charlie Sloth’s Instagram, which has been seen by more than 110,000 people, he can be seen travelling to Sheffield and watching on as the golden bottle of booze is sent into the sky.

In the video, Charlie Sloth, who has 1.2 million Instagram followers, can be heard saying: “I can’t wait to see if aliens like Au Vodka as much as I do.”

The bottle was sent approximately 35 kilometres off the ground, into conditions which can be as cold as -70C.

