'DIY' music venue in Sheffield makes final fundraising push to secure new home

The Lughole is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit arts hub which has become a bastion of the city’s underground music scene since opening on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

It has been forced to leave its original home on Arundel Street in the city centre due to what it described as ‘licensing and safety issues’ at that location.

The Lughole in Sheffield (pic: The Lughole / gofundme)

A ‘perfect’ new home has now been found but although around £7,500 has already been donated since the initial appeal for help in 2017, those behind the venue say more money is urgently needed.

They are trying to raise around £20,000 in total so they can pay for building works, with much of the money already donated having been swallowed up by the higher than expected cost of the planning process.

The new home is in a vacant building, which they say has space for at least five practice rooms, a large area for live events and a licensed members club bar.

The Lughole Collective, as they call themselves, say the venue was born out of a need for a space for artists to ‘do our own thing’, free from the ‘constraints’ of regular venues.

They say it has attracted bands from all over the world, and of ‘countless’ different genres, during its brief history.

“Since the campaign went live we have managed to raise roughly £7,500 which is amazing and we couldn’t thank everyone enough who has donated so far,” they said.

“But we are still far from reaching the goal of £20,000, roughly the amount we now need to create the environment needed for our community, while meeting all safety requirements that are required by law.