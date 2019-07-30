DIY fanatic makes amazing bar in his Sheffield garden for just £90, using old pallets and scrap wood
A thrifty beer lover from Sheffield built this stylish bar in his back garden for just £90, using old pallets and scrap wood.
Paul Nowak, of Handsworth, took just two days to complete the impressive feature, which was ready just in time for him and his family to enjoy during the record-breaking heatwave.
Almost all the materials were cobbled together for free, with his childhood friend Chris Wall who owns a pub in Nottingham donating the fittings. His only costs were around £40 for the roof and £50 for paint and other odds and ends.
The 35-year-old DIY enthusiast's creation has taken the internet by storm, racking up tens of thousands of likes.
Such has been the reaction, with numerous admirers asking if he could build one for them, the father-of-two is considering quitting his job as deputy manager of Aldi's Hillsborough branch to go into woodwork full time.
Paul said: "I've always wanted my own beer garden and I had lots of pallets left over from work I've done in the garden so I thought why not put them to good use?
"I had a rough idea of what I wanted but I didn't draw up any plans. I just worked it out as I went along.
"The response has been crazy. It's caught on in Australia and America, and I've had a few messages from people wanting me to build them one.
"I'd love to do this full time if there's enough interest. I've always enjoyed woodwork and should have done it when I left school.
"The rest of the family and our friends love it. My wife Gemma's parents live on the same road so they're up all the time."
The covered bar has its own beer taps, plenty of storage space for bottles and even comes complete with beer mats, bunting and decorative lighting.