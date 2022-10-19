This year’s Diwali starts on Monday, October 24 and sees five days of food, worship and entertainment for Jains, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The festival of lights will see celebrations in Sheffield this weekend, October 21.

The festival originated on the Indian subcontinent and is celebrated universally by members of many different religions and cultures over five days. The celebration honours the triumph of good over evil, and includes feasts, fireworks and dance.

Diwali is India’s biggest and most important holiday of the year, and the centuries old celebration takes many shapes depending on where and who celebrates. In Hinduism, different Diwali stories are celebrated in different areas, with them all celebrating the victory of good over evil often symbolised by fireworks on the third day.

The five day celebration includes many ceremonies and traditions, and varies depending on region. The Star has created a short guide on how Diwali is celebrated, as well as where to celebrate the Indian’ Festival of lights in Sheffield this year.

How is Diwali celebrated?

On the first day of celebration, Dhanteras, the Hindu goddess of prosperity, wealth, beauty and youth is celebrated. Celebrants usually start the celebration by buying new utensils, jewellery and apparel.

Families also prepare by cleaning and decorating their homes with decorations such as rangolis made from coloured fine powder or sand. Candles are also lit to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of riches and fortune.

Day two is known as Kali Chaudas, Chhoti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdasi, and commemorates Hindu deity Krishna’s victory over Narakasura, an evil god in Hindu mythology. Some celebrants honour his victory by putting up glittering lights.

Day three is the most important day of the five day celebration. On this day families and friends gather to feast and exchange presents and sweets. People light lamps and candles to welcome the blessing of light and prosperity from goddess Lakshmi.

On the fourth day of Diwali, some Hindu communities in northern India celebrate how Krishna overcame the Hindu god king Indra by pulling a mountain. This is celebrated by making little heaps of cow dung.

On the fifth day and final day, brothers and sisters honour each other with prayers. The day is often celebrated with fireworks to celebrate the final day of Diwali.

Here is where you can celebrate Diwali in Sheffield.

Where can I celebrate Diwali, India’s festival of lights 2022 in Sheffield?

Agni - Diwali Party 2022

Where: Viper rooms, 35 Carver St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 4FS

When: Friday, 21 October at 11:00 PM

Sheffield Students’ Union’s Indian Society is hosting what they call “the biggest and baddest Bollywood night of the year” at Viper Rooms on Friday, 21 October. The event will feature entertainment, socialising and dancing to the biggest Bollywood and Indian music.