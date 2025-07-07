Disturbing figures show animal cruelty in South Yorkshire on the rise over summer

Animal cruelty cases in South Yorkshire increased last summer

New figures released by the RSPCA show there was a shocking 33 per cent increase in animal cruelty reports last summer across England and Wales.

The figures also reveal South Yorkshire to be the UK’s seventh ‘cruellest’ county, with a five per cent increase in cases reported.

The RSPCA has released the statistics as part of its summer cruelty campaign, showing the downsides to the summer season that people don’t often see.

The number of cruelty reports in South Yorkshire rose last year in the summer months from 834 to 880.

In a cruelty case heard earlier this year, a man from South Yorkshire was banned from keeping animals for life after a court heard how he left his dog with a number of broken legs and a broken jaw. The man admitted inflicting "blunt force trauma" on the pet leaving her in horrific and prolonged pain with multiple untreated injuries.

The dog, who was skinny and found alone in a garden, was rushed to the vet’s but due to her injuries was put to sleep to end her suffering.

The charity‘s summer cruelty campaign aims to raise awareness ofr the suffering of animals throughout the season.

The campaign’s website says: “Summer should be joyful, but for many animals, it’s a season of fear.”

It aims to show people “the summer you don’t see.”

RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs, an expert in cruelty cases, said: “We are seeing a shocking rise in the number of seasonal calls reporting animal cruelty to our emergency line. Sadly the summer months tend to be when these reports peak.

“We don’t know for sure why cruelty peaks at this time of year, but the surge in pet ownership during the pandemic has played a factor, while the longer days mean more people may witness and report such violence.

“This year, sadly, we fear the trend will continue and we are busier than ever rescuing animals from many awful situations. Many are broken by violence - not just physically but mentally - and our dedicated network of branches, animal centres and rescue teams work wonders in nursing them back to health and showing them how love can help transform their lives.”