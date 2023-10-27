Dispute buried as gravediggers in Rotherham secure pay rise, says UNISON
The workers, who are employed by private contractor Glendale Grounds Maintenance, have been involved in a long-running dispute over pay.
UNISON is delighted the company has finally put forward an offer deemed acceptable by staff.
The accepted offer will be in place for two years, and means staff will be paid what was the real living wage – £10.90 per hour – at the time the offer was made, plus 20p, from October 25, the date the offer was accepted.
Staff will also receive the real living wage backdated to April 1, 2023, which amounts to over £400 for some of the lowest-paid workers.
Wages will also be updated in April next year to the revised real living wage plus 20p.
Payments made to staff to be available if needed on weekends and bank holidays will also double, from £20 to £40 – and the rate for staff responsible for opening and closing cemetery gates will also increase.
The agreed pay rise means the lowest-paid workers will see their salary increase by almost 30 per cent over the two-year period, says UNISON.
As a result of the deal, strike action planned for October and November has been cancelled.
UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Dan Wood said: “This is a fantastic outcome for staff who were sick of missing out simply because they’re employed by a private company rather than the council.
“Workers were ready to walk out to make their feelings known. Luckily Glendale has seen sense and put forward an offer that staff are happy with, so the dispute can be put to bed.”
UNISON Rotherham branch secretary Ruth Askwith said: “Workers have stood up for themselves and got the result they wanted.
“It means they can now concentrate on doing the job they care passionately about – and will get a fair wage for doing it.”