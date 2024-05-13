Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the fifth incident of the weekend for the mountain rescue team

Volunteers from Edale Mountain Rescue Team came to the rescue of two walkers who had become confused amid poor conditions.

At around 10.45pm last night, Sunday, May 12, the mountain rescue team received a call for two walkers that had become ‘disoriented’ on Bamford Edge, in Hope Valley, during a period of bad weather.

A charity spokesperson said that the walkers’ position was tracked with ‘phone find technology’. They added: “A small group of team members went on the hill to escort them back to safety and check on their welfare.”

Team members from Edale Mountain Rescue Team assisted two 'disorientated' walkers near Bamford Edge. Photo: Edale MRT

Earlier that day, 17 team members were also involved in assisting a fallen climber in the Stoney Middleton area, near Eyam.

On arrival, the casualty was assessed and treated before being taken to the RV point to be transported to hospital for further medical treatment.