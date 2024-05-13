Bamford Edge: ‘Disorientated’ walkers caught in bad weather saved from beauty spot near Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Volunteers from Edale Mountain Rescue Team came to the rescue of two walkers who had become confused amid poor conditions.
At around 10.45pm last night, Sunday, May 12, the mountain rescue team received a call for two walkers that had become ‘disoriented’ on Bamford Edge, in Hope Valley, during a period of bad weather.
A charity spokesperson said that the walkers’ position was tracked with ‘phone find technology’. They added: “A small group of team members went on the hill to escort them back to safety and check on their welfare.”
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
Earlier that day, 17 team members were also involved in assisting a fallen climber in the Stoney Middleton area, near Eyam.
On arrival, the casualty was assessed and treated before being taken to the RV point to be transported to hospital for further medical treatment.
Edale MRT is a charity that runs entirely from donations. It costs around £80,000 per year to keep the team operational. To find out more, please visit: https://edalemrt.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.