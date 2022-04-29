A disabled Sheffield woman has claimed she has been 'discriminated against' after it has taken almost a year for her to renew her driving licence.

The woman, who requested anonymity, said she is on a three-year licence due to her medical condition, which includes insulin-dependent diabetes and sleep apnea.

She stated that her licence was set to expire in July of last year and that she completed the necessary papers two months prior to the expiration date.

She received no response until she received another letter enquiring about her sleep apnea condition, which she said was already included in her application.

She added: “I just got a generic email from them. Then I contacted my MP Clive Betts to get him involved because this time my licence had run out completely and I've got a mobility problem and I drive as part of my job.

“I've been worried about driving without a valid licence, all the DVLA sent is to look on the website to see whether it's legal or not for you to drive.”

She said her MP got in touch with the DVLA, which in response said they were waiting for more information on the applicant’s sleep apnea condition from her GP.

She said all the details had been forwarded to the DVLA 'for the third time’ but ‘nothing’ was done.

She said: “I read something recently, somebody has been waiting for over a year and had to reapply if it's not done within two years when your licence expires, full stop.

“I've been worried sick about it. If I cannot drive, I will lose my job and lose the chance of getting out of the house because I'm also disabled with a crutch.

“I think this is discriminatory, people who are waiting the longest are the people who are waiting for medical exemption driving licences, why? It's as if we don't matter.”

More complex transactions will take longer to process

DVLA, when contacted, stressed they do not discriminate against people with medical conditions or disabilities when considering applications to issue driving licences.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “When considering an application to issue a driving licence we aim to make a decision as quickly as possible.

“However, more complex transactions, for example if medical investigations are needed, will take longer.

“Where we require additional information from a driver’s doctor or the driver themselves, we are wholly reliant on receiving this information before a decision can be made

“Once a driver has submitted their application they may be able to continue to drive while we are processing it, provided they have not been told by their doctor or optician they should not drive.”

During the pandemic, DVLA medical checks were de-prioritised by the NHS for significant periods and were temporarily paused again in December and January 2022 to support the COVID 19 vaccine booster rollout.

This has also impacted processing times for applications needing medical investigations

DVLA said they aim to be back to normal processing times for the vast majority of paper driving licence applications during May and by September for applications where a medical condition has been declared.