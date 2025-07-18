A disabled Sheffield man is pleading with his landlords to allow him to install a charging point for his car outside his home – to prevent him becoming a virtual prisoner.

Stephen Woodcock, aged 64, of Abbey Brook Drive, Meadowhead, is upset that his landlords have asked him to stop charging his electric vehicle outside his home.

He currently runs a charging cable from inside his rented property, through a window, to his car, which is parked a few inches away.

But last Friday he was advised by landlords Places for People that he must no longer use that method on safety grounds.

They are concerned about the cable causing potential disruption to footpath users or affecting access points.

Mr Woodcock, who holds a Blue Badge and has been unable to work for over 10 years, has an electric vehicle supplied under the Motorbility Scheme, which would also supply him with the charging point he needs outside his home as part of the deal.

But his landlords have turned down Mr Woodcock’s request for this.

He said: “I was stopped from getting an electricity point put up for my new mobility vehicle that I got in February this year.

“It took months for them to decide that I couldn’t have it, for whatever reasons they said, I couldn’t understand it.”

Explaining how he had been charging his car, in the absence of an installed charging point, he added: “I use a legal British charging cable that goes to a plug and comes through my bathroom window.

“There’s six inches between my bathroom window and the charging port of my car.”

Mr Woodcock said he fears his his quality of life will be affected by the decision and he could effectively end up trapped at home.

He has a mobility scooter, which he can charge inside his home and can use for short trips to local shops, for example.

But if he is worried that if he cannot charge his car with ease, he will no longer be able to make longer trips using his own car – including to Bramall Lane, where he holds a spot in the disabled section of Sheffield United’s ground.

He said: “I wouldn’t be able to get very far. I’m full of problems, knees, legs, back, and it does affect my standard of life. I’d be sat here locked in my home for 24 hours a day, seven days a week (without my car).

“I’d be stuck completely. The scooter I’ve got is only a very small one, so I wouldn’t be able to go very far in just that.”

He hopes the landlords reconsider.

A spokesperson for Places for People said: “Our customer applied to have us install a car charging point and this is the application we turned down. The reason we turned it down is because where he wanted it is communal car parking, and he would need to have his own designated space. It is also important that charging wires or cables do not cause any disruption to footpaths or access points. We’re sorry it took us longer than it should have to get back to him, and we have already apologised for this.

“EV charging points for communal properties are complicated due to issues around designated parking and communal supplies, but this is something we are looking at as part of a wider project to assess demand. Customers can register their interest for a communal charge point for the future via our website.

“We fully support the use of electric vehicles but in this case, we have advised the customer that if he wishes to charge his car from home, it must be carried out in a safe manner. Also, there are a large number of rapid charging stations close to the customer’s home that he can use to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Mr Woodcock accepts that there are charging points across the city but points out that as a disabled man he needs the ease of charging at home.