'I've been trapped in ex-partner’s home for six months waiting for a council house'

A wheelchair-bound man has been left feeling abandoned by Sheffield City Council after months ‘trapped’ in his ex-girlfriend’s living room.

Months after entering a new relationship and moving in with his partner, Andrew Parkin, a manual labourer, was diagnosed with type one diabetes and kidney failure, and then suffered two strokes that left him paralysed on his right-hand side.

Two years later, Andrew and his partner have now split up. But six months since their amicable break-up, Andrew is still living within the four walls of the living room with nowhere else to go.

Despite filling out all the necessary paperwork, the 52-year-old is completely in the dark as to whether Sheffield City Council is looking into finding him somewhere to live.

Andrew Parkin is desperate to move out of his ex-girlfriend's house and have his own accessible home. | Dean Atkins

Andrew, who lives in Gleadless, said: “No one is telling me what’s happening. It’s like nobody's talking to each other.

“It would just be nice for somebody to phone me and just tell me what is happening and what they’re doing because basically I’ve had no correspondence with anybody.

“The worst thing you can do is not hear anything. If you know something, then at least you’ve got something to look forward to.”

With his current home being inaccessible, he has to rely on others to help him leave the house due to steps outside the door. He is concerned as to what would happen in an emergency, such as a fire.

Andrew is visited by carers twice a day who help him with his personal hygiene as the shower is upstairs. He is also transported by ambulance to Northern General Hospital four times a week for kidney dialysis.

“I can’t get out of the door by myself,” Andrew said. “The only time I get outside is when I’m going to hospital.

“Watching TV is basically all I do. Every day is the same, there are no days of the week anymore.

“It’s time to move on. If I could walk, I would have walked out that door six months ago.”

Andrew's current inaccessible privately-rented home with his ex-partner means he cannot shower or even leave the house without help. | Dean Atkins

Andrew’s brother Matthew, who lives in London, has been left with concerns about his brother’s mental health.

He said: “He's just basically closed down. He's just so frustrated.

“He's a lovely guy, and he's gone from everything to losing his dignity, and he's only 52. All he wants is to get out of where he is, and to get into a place where he's safe and that’s accessible for him.”

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The Council’s Housing Service is looking into his case and our housing officers are providing support and guidance in this sensitive case.”

Councillor Sophie Thornton, Deputy Chair of Adult Health and Social Care Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “I am sorry to learn of Mr Parkin and his family’s struggles to get the help he needs. We all want Mr Parkin’s situation to improve for him and I am assured Adult Health and Social Care are working closely together to resolve this.

“In situations like this we offer our support and outline the options that are available to support a person or family that needs our help. We will make sure this is sorted as quickly as possible for the family.”