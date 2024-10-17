Disabled dad-of-8 raises hundreds for Sheffield charity in 770-mile handcycle challenge to the Netherlands

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
A South Yorkshire man who became paralysed in 2020 has taken on a 770-mile cycle for Support Dogs.

Darren “Hotwheels” Sables, a father of eight, rode his handcycle from Doncaster to Helmond in the Netherlands and back, in a 770-mile round trip.

The former paramedic, aged 37, became paralysed in July 2020 following a battle with his mental health.

Despite being left with a spinal cord injury, Darren says he has a brighter outlook on life and is now keen to help others.

The handcycle challenge raised £525 over the course of 10 days for Support Dogs, a Sheffield-based charity which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, to live safer and more independent lives.

Darren Sables, ahead of his 770-mile handcycle challengeDarren Sables, ahead of his 770-mile handcycle challenge
Darren Sables, ahead of his 770-mile handcycle challenge | Support Dogs/Sables

He said: “What Support Dogs does is amazing – I love the charity’s ethos.

“These dogs are life-changing and I just wanted to do something to help.”

Darren set off on October 2, heading from Doncaster via Howden to Hull Ferry Terminal, and catching the 8pm overnight P&O Cruise to Europort in Rotterdam.

From there he rode 70 miles to a campsite near S-hertogenbosch and stayed overnight, before heading the last 80 miles towards Helmond where he was picking up a custom-built bicycle campervan (fahrradwohnwagen).

Darren became paralysed in July 2020.Darren became paralysed in July 2020.
Darren became paralysed in July 2020. | Support Dogs/Darren Sables

Darren has used a recumbent handcycle for three years.

When he is not using that, he can be seen in his custom-made pink glittery wheelchair. His speediness in his wheelchair after his ordeal earned him the nickname “Hot Wheels” from medics.

Before his charity trip, he said: “It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be warmer than England.

“The only obstacle I envisage is the language barrier, but it’s so cycle-friendly. I can’t wait. If it takes me a week, great, if it takes two weeks, I’m in no rush.”

He got back on Saturday (October 12).

Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/handcycle-uk-nl-uk.

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk.

