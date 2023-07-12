News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Billy Sharp reveals United future return plans & Wilder inspiration
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Sheffield United fans discover details of Portugal pre-season clash

Dirty Dancing Lyceum Sheffield: Have the time of your life as much-loved film hits the stage

It is a film of cult status after hitting the big screen in 1987 and introducing generation after generation to a style of dance kids were ‘doing in their basements back home’ – and to a love story that just never gets old...no matter how many times you have watched the film!
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 12th Jul 2023, 19:39 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 19:59 BST

I suspect I was not alone in the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield on the sold out opening night of Dirty Dancing, in that I could probably have been an understudy if there had been an emergency.

Having lost count of the number of times I have watched the film over the years, I am probably pretty much word perfect in most scenes. And as the stage adaptation of this classic played out on opening night, I found myself, at times, reciting the words in my head, anticipating what would be next.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And because I love the film so much, I was not disappointed that the musical did not veer too far away from the original. There was the odd extra scene but for the true fans of the film, all the key and memorable moments feature.

Most Popular
You will have the time of your life watching Dirty Dancing at The Lyceum in Sheffield this week (Photo: Mark Senior)You will have the time of your life watching Dirty Dancing at The Lyceum in Sheffield this week (Photo: Mark Senior)
You will have the time of your life watching Dirty Dancing at The Lyceum in Sheffield this week (Photo: Mark Senior)

Iconic scenes and lines, plus the film’s soundtrack keep the stage production authentic.

“I carried a watermelon”, “nobody puts Baby in the corner” and “you just put your pickle on everybody’s plate, college boy, and leave the hard stuff to me” are just some of the classics that had to be in the script, and thankfully were.

Kira Malou as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman and Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle must have carefully studied the film because they have the two central characters of the storyline down to perfection.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans of the film will think nothing can beat it, and it is true that a big screen re-make would just never come anywhere close.

Dirty Dancing is running at the Lyeceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, July 15 (Photo: Mark Senior)Dirty Dancing is running at the Lyeceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, July 15 (Photo: Mark Senior)
Dirty Dancing is running at the Lyeceum, Sheffield, until Saturday, July 15 (Photo: Mark Senior)

But on stage there is room to experiment and for the cast to feed off the audience, which is exactly what Baby (Malou) and Johnny (O’Reilly) did to engage with the packed out auditorium.

Baby was hilarious and had the audience in stitches with her facial expressions and comical dance moves.

And Johnny played up to the audience too when he stripped off down to his pants, attracting wolf whistles and whoops from the largely female adoring audience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The talented cast of dancers headed up by Georgia Aspinall, who played Penny, and live musicians, performing as Kellerman’s Band, brought the stage to life with scenes set to hits including Do You Love Me? Yes! She’s Like The Wind and Hungry Eyes.

But it was the final scene and ‘that lift’ which brought the house down and got the audience out of their seats dancing and singing along.

Dirty Dancing fans with tickets for the show, which runs until July 15, will have the time of their lives!

Related topics:Frances 'Baby' Houseman