Diners’ Choice Winners 2023: South Yorkshire restaurants rated best service including Bench, Sheffield and La Boca, Doncaster
There are 10 restaurants based in South Yorkshire that have been rated ‘best service’ in the Diners’ Choice Awards by OpenTable.
OpenTable gathers more than 40,000 new diner reviews each month to discover the highest rated restaurants in different regions.
Each of these results attached to these awards are purely taken from the reviews submitted by the public - more than 450,000 are reviewed every month.
These highest rated restaurants for service are based in South Yorkshire.
Page 1 of 3