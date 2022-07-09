Hairdresser Keelan Justice, who runs the Lavo salon in Heeley, has earned a huge following as his alter-ego Dianne Whatcock, a brassy single mum from Parson Cross, whose comic musings have racked up millions of views on Facebook, Tiktok and Instagram.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister, rapidly running out of MPs with which to fill his cabinet following a slew of resignations, finally accepted he’d overseen one scandal too many – but not before taking a difficult call from Dianne.

Sheffield hairdresser Keelan Justice as his comic alter-ego Dianne Whatcock, with whom he has racked up millions of views on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Picture: Chris Etchells

“Listen, darling. I’m not being funny but have you heard of that saying, give it up as a bad job? I’m telling you now, darling, that’s what you need to do because you’re embarrassing yoursen now,” she told him over the phone.

After a brief pause, she continued: “What do you mean you’re quitting? When are you handing in your notice then, darling, I’ll tell you now sooner better than later because you’re embarrassing yoursen like I said.

“Alright, darling, well I’ll not tell anyone until you’ve officially made the announcement. Best of luck with whatever you do. I know you’ll be doing something scamming some poor f****r out of money but whatever you do best of luck because I’m just happy to have you out of 10 Downing Street, you know what I mean?”

The call was shared on Keelan’s Dianne & Co and whatstheteakeekee social media accounts, where it has already been viewed tens of thousands of times.

Sharing the post, Dianne added: “He’s finally fkin off darlins!! Fingers crossed we get someone who actually gives a fk about us not just the rich!! #borisjohnon #diannewhatcock #comedy #sheffield.”

Although Boris Johnson has announced his resignation, he is staying in office until the Conservatives have chosen a successor, which it has been reported could take until October.