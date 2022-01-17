Devastated relatives attend funeral for Sheffield baby who died a week before Christmas

Tiny baby Avery was remembered at a service at Hutcliffe Wood, on Periwood Lane, Beauchief, following her tragic death on Saturday, December 18 last year.

The family had asked everyone to wear something pink and white, because they wanted the funeral to be beautiful and bright like she was.

Avery was aged only five months when she died after going into cardiac arrest at a house in Intake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hutcliffe Wood where the funeral for a baby who died a week before Christmas was held today

An ambulance took her to hospital, but she could not be revived.

Avery was reportedly affectionately known as ‘gummy bear’ because of her toothless grin.

Posting on Facebook, funeral director Michael Fogg said: “Rest in peace sweetheart.