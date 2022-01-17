Devastated relatives attend funeral for Sheffield baby who died a week before Christmas
Devastated relatives today mourned a baby who died the week before Christmas, at a funeral service in Sheffield.
Tiny baby Avery was remembered at a service at Hutcliffe Wood, on Periwood Lane, Beauchief, following her tragic death on Saturday, December 18 last year.
The family had asked everyone to wear something pink and white, because they wanted the funeral to be beautiful and bright like she was.
Avery was aged only five months when she died after going into cardiac arrest at a house in Intake.
An ambulance took her to hospital, but she could not be revived.
Avery was reportedly affectionately known as ‘gummy bear’ because of her toothless grin.
Posting on Facebook, funeral director Michael Fogg said: “Rest in peace sweetheart.
“Our thoughts are with all the family.”
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail as enquiries into Avery’s death continue.