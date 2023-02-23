The family of a mum-of-two from Dronfield who was fatally injured in a hit-and-run in Tenerife just days before Christmas has appealed for witnesses after a judge closed the investigation into the crash.

Michelle Exton was on holiday in Tenerife when she and her mother were hit by a white van which mounted a pavement just days before Christmas on December 11, last year.

Michelle, aged 50, was taken to hospital but died four days later after succumbing to catastrophic head injuries. Her mother, Ann, 75, was also taken to hospital after suffering serious rib injuries.

A hunt to trace the van driver was launched by Spanish police, but just three weeks after the tragedy a judge ‘stayed’ the investigation, meaning the case was closed and police were barred from investigating further.

Michelle was enjoying a holiday with her mother Ann just hours before the fatal collision.

It is reported that Michelle and Ann were walking along a pavement leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur in the south of the island when the crash happened at about 8.30pm local time. Following the collision, the driver allegedly got out of the vehicle and saw the women on the ground before driving off.

Following the judge’s decision, Michelle’s family, including daughters, Sophia, 23, and 14-year-old Jess, instructed specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help investigate. They have filed court documents in Spain asking for the case to be re-opened.

James Riley, representing the family, said: “While nothing can make up for their loss we’re determined to help Michelle’s family. Therefore, we call on the Spanish authorities to recommence the investigation, allowing Michelle’s loved ones to at least be provided with the answers they deserve and some form of closure.”

The family is appealing to witnesses, including British tourists who were on holiday at the time, to come forward with information about the driver and the collision.

Michelle Exton died from catastrophic head injuries while on holiday in Tenerife after a van mounted the pavement.

The driver is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a bald or closely shaven head. The passenger side wing mirror of the white van fell off in the collision and was left behind at the scene. The family has been told that the police believe the van could have been a Renault Traffic, a Nissan Primastar or a Vauxhall Vivaro.

‘We’d do anything to have mum back in our lives’

Speaking through her heartbreak, Sophia described her mother as a “ray of sunshine”, who “lit up a room”, and “always had a smile on her face”.

She said: “The last couple of months have been such a mix of emotions. We’d do anything to have mum back in our lives but we know that’s not possible. Our focus now is on at least trying to honour her memory by getting the justice for mum that she deserves.

Michelle's daughters, Sophia and Jess, have appealed for witnesses of the collision to come forward.

“We want the authorities to leave no stone unturned in trying to trace the driver. We’d be so grateful to anyone who came forward with information about the driver or the van. Lots of British people go to Tenerife on holiday, or have family that live there, so hopefully someone might have seen the van or the driver and come forward.

“We also appeal to the driver to find their conscience and come forward. This wasn’t a minor incident. My mum, who had so much to live for, was killed, and a family ripped apart forever by his actions.”