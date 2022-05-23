Andrea Gosney, aged 48, fell ill unexpectedly due to a bleed on her brain following a night out with her co-workers.

She was then rushed to the Northern General Hospital, where she was put on life support, but she sadly died on May 13.

Her daughter, Cherelle, said life for her and her siblings has been hard since their mum's passing as she had been their 'best friend' and that they 'always did things together'.

She said they were looking forward to a long-awaited trip together on June 9, which had been put on hold for more than two years owing to Covid.

But June 9 has now become the day they say their final goodbyes to their devoted mother before she is laid to rest.

The 27-year-old said: “June 9 is the day we were supposed to go on a trip together - me, my mum, my little brother and my daughter. We had been waiting for this holiday for two years obviously because of Covid and now it's her funeral date.”

Following Andrea's passing, her family is now fundraising to help give Andrea the send off she deserves and to cover the cost of her funeral.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up by a relative, has now raised over £4,300, and Charelle hopes the money will allow the family to hire a horse and a carriage, as her mum 'always wanted' them.

‘Such a tragedy’

Moving tributes have also poured in for Andrea from her friends and family.

One wrote: “Going to miss you, Andrea. Such a tragedy that you left us so suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Another said: “Had the pleasure of calling you my friend, Andrea and had some lovely nights out. You are going to be sadly missed.”

A friend said: “You were so loved and will be so missed. I’m so happy you were in my life as short as it was.”

Charelle said her mum's funeral will be held at Grenoside Crematorium on Thursday, June 9 at 1pm.

Andrea leaves behind three children, Charelle, Dallas, 28, Rhyley, 12 and two granddaughters, Lavaya, nine and Harlow, three.