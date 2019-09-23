Detached Sheffield home torched in arson attack
A detached home in Sheffield went up in flames in an arson attack over the weekend.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:11 am
Updated
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 11:17 am
Firefighters from Central and Parkway stations spent several hours tackling the blaze at the disused property in Manor Lane, Wybourn.
They were called out yesterday at 5.37pm and used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and a turntable ladder to tackle the fire.
Firefighters left the incident at 8.30pm and then re-visited at 7am this morning.
A fire service spokesperson said: “Involved in fire was the first floor of a disused, detached house, filled with clutter.
“It is thought the fire was started deliberately but there were no injuries.”