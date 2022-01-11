Lyndsay Jackson, from Bakewell, appeared on Sky News this morning (January 11) where she spoke of her heartbreak at not being able to say her final goodbyes to her mum.

The Prime Minister has come under fire for allegedly attending a Downing Street garden party on May 20, 2020, while the nation was under lockdown.

The pressure on his administration grew after an email, sent by Mr Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and leaked to ITV News yesterday, said 100 people were invited to the party.

The email read: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening.

"Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!” the email seen by ITV News said.

It is understood that up 30 people attended the gathering, and multiple sources have said the prime minister was among them.

Boris Johnson ‘is beneath contempt’

Not holding back her tears, Ms Jackson said the Prime Minister and his administration had shown ‘contempt' for ordinary people because 'they weren't taking their own rules seriously’.

She said on the same day that the party was allegedly held, she sat in her garden on her own, grieving the death of her mum.

She said: "My mum has just died. I've just had her funeral. I wasn't able to hold her hand.

"I enjoyed the lovely weather that was spoken of in that email by sitting in my garden on my own and contemplating, waiting for her to die when she had Covid, waiting for her funeral.

"Not being able to pay my respects to her body. My mum was a very popular woman. There would have been hundreds of people who wanted to say goodbye to her.

"There were seven of us, and I couldn't even hug my brother after the funeral. We went home in our own cars and I sat in my garden on May 20th.

"I liked Boris Johnson...probably like Boris Johnson, I keep a diary. i'm not going to make money out of mine unlike he will but I'm sure he knows what he was doing on May the 20th.

"I was waiting for the funeral of my godmother who also died of Covid. He's beneath contempt."

She said more people died because 'people like him (Boris) weren't taking their own rules seriously’.

She added: "They're in contempt for ordinary people and the difficulties we were all facing. More people died because people like him weren't taking their own rules seriously.

"It's entirely believable, he's a good actor, he's a liar and a good actor."

On the same day, Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, had reminded the public at a press conference: “You can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place, provided that you stay two metres apart.”