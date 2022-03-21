Derbyshire history: Bolsover project to celebrate icons including Bess of Hardwick wins National Lottery cash

Fame, Fashion and Fortune has been given £49,815 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to create a lasting tribute to 11 iconic women that have left their mark on Bolsover.

The project – which is being co-ordinated by Bolsover Church – is set to last two years.

It will recreate outfits worn by women that have influenced the area stretching back to Elizabethan times – from Bess of Hardwick, builder of Bolsover Castle, to humanitarian and welfare activist Duchess Winifred.

Project steering group member Amanda Boler dressed as Bess of Hardwick

A total of 11 period costumes will be made via workshops run in partnership with local schools, community groups and church members.

Young and older people will work together to discover the local significance of the women. Fame, Fashion and Fortune will culminate in a touring exhibition which is set to visit a number of sites around the region. There will also be a performance show and celebratory booklet.