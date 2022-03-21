Derbyshire history: Bolsover project to celebrate icons including Bess of Hardwick wins National Lottery cash
A groundbreaking project to celebrate the legacy off 11 women on a Derbyshire town has been awarded nearly £50,000 from the National Lottery.
Fame, Fashion and Fortune has been given £49,815 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to create a lasting tribute to 11 iconic women that have left their mark on Bolsover.
The project – which is being co-ordinated by Bolsover Church – is set to last two years.
It will recreate outfits worn by women that have influenced the area stretching back to Elizabethan times – from Bess of Hardwick, builder of Bolsover Castle, to humanitarian and welfare activist Duchess Winifred.
A total of 11 period costumes will be made via workshops run in partnership with local schools, community groups and church members.
Young and older people will work together to discover the local significance of the women. Fame, Fashion and Fortune will culminate in a touring exhibition which is set to visit a number of sites around the region. There will also be a performance show and celebratory booklet.
Rev Rachel Gouldthorpe said: "We're delighted that we've received this support thanks to National Lottery players. These women are central to the story of Bolsover and our Parish Church and we're excited that we're set to educate the wider public on their influence via our project and its exhibition."