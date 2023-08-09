City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield shared some hints on better oral hygiene with a visit from University of Sheffield Second Year Diploma Dental Hygiene and Therapy Student Tara Vithanage.

Emmaus Sheffield is the drug and alcohol free project that provides a home, support and work for formerly homeless people in the city.

Through its Social Enterprise programme the charity aims to provide meaningful work for the people it supports – the Emmaus companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

Tara’s visit was part of a study to provide a programme to help people who were formerly homeless improve their oral hygiene.

Dental Hygiene and Therapy Student Tara Vithanage brought her skills to Emmaus Sheffield

Once qualified, Tara aims to set up a mobile dental service for the homeless, assessing problems and providing low level dentistry, cleaning and advice.

Emmaus Sheffield deputy manager Charley Fedorenko commented: “Tara presented a really interesting talk and advice on the importance of oral hygiene and things people may not be aware of but which are easy to do if they have no access to dentist.

“She emphasised the importance of not rinsing after brushing, for instance, and also angling the tooth brush to focus on gum line and not just the teeth.

“She also stressed the importance of looking after mouth even when the individual has no teeth.

“Tara feels a lot of people fear going to the dentist so she thinks going to them instead would take a lot of dread out of the situation.

“We were delighted with the success of her visit and look forward to welcoming her back when she is qualified and can do full dental hygiene checks for all our companions.”