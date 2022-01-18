Members of the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) gathered outside McDonald's on Queen's Road yesterday, calling for the cancellation of the pay cut.

The self-employed couriers work for Stuart Delivery - a sub-contractor to Just Eat - which introduced a new pay structure in December.

Workers say the company slashed the rate per delivery by 24 per cent, meaning the delivery fee for journeys under 0.5 miles dropped from £4.50 to £3.40.

The firm, however, says it rewards longer journeys and more drivers get more overall.

In addition to the strike, IWGB is also bringing a claim against Stuart for unlawful denial of worker status and basic rights, such as holiday pay and a guaranteed minimum wage.

They also say that this is unfair to the workers because in 2020, Stuart's highest-earning director received a 1,000 per cent pay rise over the previous year to over £2 million, following a £20 million increase in turnover during the height of the pandemic.

‘Please be fair to us’

One of the protesters who took part in the strike last night said what they are asking for is not a 'pay rise' but a 'more stable income' from the company.

He said: “The drivers are not happy about it because we need to put in more hours to gain stable money for us to survive.

"We have to leave our families at home because we need to do more hours at work and the manager at Stuart's gets paid thousands of pounds and the drivers are not happy.

“Because after the pandemic, after everything that we have been through, after what we have been giving to the customers and the company, we are getting pay cuts.

“We are not asking for a pay rise, we are asking for a stable income for us to survive and enjoy life, not for us to struggle.

“Please be fair to us. We are not considering any more money than before. I just want it to be as it was before, as it was enough for us to get to our home and spend time with our families.

“Now we have to put in more hours to achieve what we used to get before. So it's not fair, we are losing.”

Action ‘unnecassary’

Stuart Delivery and Just Eat have both responded to the ongoing strike, with Stuart calling the action ‘unnecessary’.

A Stuart Delivery spokesperson said: “This action, by a small group of individuals, is unnecessary. Stuart’s management has met with couriers in Sheffield and Blackpool to listen to all their concerns, including pay.

“Stuart is committed to ensuring it is the most courier-centric platform that guarantees pay per hour that is among the highest in the sector.”