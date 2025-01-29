Delighted soldier reunited with medals stolen from his car in Sheffield
Tristan Manalo had stopped at a petrol station in Darnall, Sheffield, when someone entered his car and ran away with a bag that had been on one of the seats, before getting into another car and driving off.
Tristan, a lance corporal in the army with the Yorkshire Regiment, only realised later that they had taken a bag containing medals he had been awarded for his service in the UK and abroad.
He contacted The Star to appeal for the medals to be returned, asking whoever had them to leave them somewhere they could easily be found by someone.
Now he has been back in touch with us - to confirm he has the medals back.
He said: “I have been reunited with my medals, found by a lady walking her dog.”
