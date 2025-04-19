Organisers of the tourament had laid out the green carpet outside the Crucible Theatre for the players ahead of the tournament, which starts today (Saturday April 19).

And our pictures, below, show the delight of some of the young fans, as top players including defending world champion Kyren Wilson signed autographs for them from the other side of the Oscars-style rope.

Also on display at the launch was the trophy itself, standing on a pedestal ahead of the action.

And the players made their mark by signing a wall outside the iconic theatre where the action will be taking place during the Halo World Snooker Championship.

The world’s top 16 players gathered in the centre of Sheffield and walked in pairs from the Winter Garden to the Crucible on a carpet, which matches the colour of green baize.

A few of the top stars also played frames against fans on snooker tables in the Fanzone area, outside the Crucible.

The Halo World Championship itself, which has been staged at the Crucible every year since 1977 and runs from April 19 to May 5.

The top 16 and 16 qualifiers are battling for the famous trophy and a top prize of £500,000, watched by a global broadcast audience of 500 million.

Kyren Wilson signs an autograph outside The Crucible.

Kyren Wilson signs the board at the launch of the snooker world championships at The Crucible.

The snooker world championship trophy.