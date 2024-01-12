Rotherham Council’s planning board is set to make a decision on retrospective improvement plans for a tree nursery after members could not agree on reasons to reject plans and deferred the decision instead.

Applicant Carrier Landscapes Ltd hoped to widen the existing access to a 12ha site off Worksop Road, Lindrick, provide new tracks on the site and erect a water tank and a building to house borehole equipment.

The site is currently used to grow trees and bushes for use on large sites such as housing developments and crematoriums, and the applicants say the proposals will ‘provide a safer, easier and quicker route to the barn instead of the existing narrow and winding track, which hugs the cliff edge’.

Applicant Duncan Carrier told December’s planning board meeting that it has been a ‘long, drawn-out saga’ to secure permission for the scheme – which councillors decided to defer until their next meeting on January 18.

The applicant has agreed to a number of conditions following concerns about the number of vehicles, particularly HGVs using the site, and its operating hours.

Vehicles over 18 tonnes will be restricted to two per week, and vehicles can only access the site Monday to Saturday until 7pm.

Residents told members during December’s meeting that residents had been caused ‘distress’ after ‘suddenly finding HGV vehicles practically on [their] doorstep’

Others raised concerns about visibility from the entrance of the site on to the A57, and one resident accused the applicant of building ‘contaminated tracks’ over neighbours’ land.